🚚 Panama City FL Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Panama City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on warehouse work to systems and buying roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: SystemsAccountants

SystemsAccountants Location: Panama City, FL (Hybrid – 1 day a week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns the Warehouse Management System for a full distribution network, driving inventory accuracy, warehouse efficiency, and system integrations. Great fit if you have 5+ years WMS experience (NetSuite WMS or RF-SMART a plus) and want to lead implementations, upgrades, and process improvements.

Employer: Chenega Manufacturing Services, LLC

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle purchasing for inventory, production, and facility materials, plus supplier management and contract terms. Good entry point into supply chain if you have a high school diploma and 1+ year in purchasing, negotiation, or inventory and want to grow your skills with vendors and bids.

Employer: City Electric Supply

Location: Panama City, FL

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Mix of route delivery and warehouse work: packing orders, mapping routes, driving, and helping in the warehouse and at the counter. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, solid customer service, and who wants benefits, PTO, and growth in a large, fast-growing company.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Location: 12202 Hutchison Boulevard, Building 30, Panama City, FL 32407

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$19.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role: receiving, storing, picking, and distributing products, plus basic inventory and computer work. They’re willing to train, offer a Monday–Friday schedule, and provide a strong benefits package for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.