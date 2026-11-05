🚔 Panama City Beach public safety jobs with multiple openings

Panama City Beach keeps growing, and so does the need for people who can keep our neighborhoods, resorts, and facilities safe. Here are several local security and safety roles hiring now.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Panama City Beach, FL

Pay: $16.00 – $16.50/hour

Type: Part-time (listing notes Full and Part-Time , 1st & 2nd shift)

Part-time (listing notes , 1st & 2nd shift) Requirements: Current Class D Unarmed Security License , high school diploma or equivalent

, high school diploma or equivalent Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days

Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days Why it’s worth a look: Work at a prestigious gated community, focusing on access control, patrols, and incident response. Good fit if you’re reliable, professional, and maybe have prior military, law enforcement, or security experience.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Location: Panama City Beach, FL

Pay: $17.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Patrol a resort, help guests with room access, respond to incidents, and monitor cameras and alarms. Includes site perks like complimentary work shoes, free water/Gatorade in summer, and discounts on cell phone plans, fitness centers, and meal subscriptions.

Employer: ARMADA, Ltd.

Location: Panama City, FL (commutable from Panama City Beach)

(commutable from Panama City Beach) Type: Full-time, overtime-exempt

Full-time, overtime-exempt Security Clearance: Active Top Secret with SCI eligibility required

Experience: 5+ years supporting SCI programs/SCIF operations or SSO; prior SCI indoctrination

5+ years supporting SCI programs/SCIF operations or SSO; prior SCI indoctrination Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small on-site team supporting NSWC PCD’s Special Security Officer. You’ll manage SCIF access, inspections, incident reporting, and security records—ideal for someone with strong SCI/ICD 705 background looking for a senior-level role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—public safety roles here tend to open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.