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Basketball

Girls basketball away game at Palos South on Nov. 10

3 days ago
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📅 Conrady girls basketball at Palos South – game details

Conrady’s girls basketball team has an away game vs. Palos South Jr. High on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The game will be played at Palos South Middle School, 13100 S 82nd Ave, Palos Park, IL 60464, USA.

Students, families, and friends are welcome to come out and support the team at this away game.

More Info: Girls Basketball Game Away vs. Palos South Jr. Hig...

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