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🏥 Palos Heights Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & SLP Openings
Palos Heights is busy on the healthcare side right now, with strong demand for nurses and school-based specialists. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options with good pay and benefits.
Registered Nurse – IMCU, Full Time Nights
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, Nights (IMCU)
- Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour
- Notes: BSN required (or ADN with BSN commitment; external ADN not considered at Palos now)
Intermediate Care Unit role with strong support for growth: $10K/year tuition reimbursement, $10K student loan repayment, professional development funds, wellbeing fund, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision. Great fit if you want higher-acuity patients plus a big academic system behind you.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg, Full Time Days
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, Days (Med Surg)
- Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour
- Notes: BSN required (or ADN with BSN commitment; external ADN not considered at Palos now)
Day-shift Med Surg spot with the same strong tuition reimbursement, loan repayment, PTO, and bonus potential as other NM roles. Good option if you like a broad mix of patients and want clear paths for training, mentorship, and advancement.
Registered Nurse – Wound Clinic, Full Time Days
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time, Days (Outpatient Wound Clinic)
- Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour
- Notes: BSN required (or ADN with BSN commitment; external ADN not considered at Palos now)
Clinic-based wound care role if you prefer daytime hours and a focused specialty. Comes with the same NM perks: $10K tuition reimbursement, $10K loan repayment, professional development funds, wellbeing fund, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.
School-Based Speech-Language Pathologist – High School Leave Coverage
- Employer: Pediatric Developmental Services (PDS)
- Location: Palos Heights, IL (high school setting)
- Type: Full-time, Leave Coverage (Dec 14, 2026 – Apr 2, 2027)
- Pay: $45 – $55/hour
- Caseload: ~35–40 students in a specialized program
In-person school SLP role with competitive hourly pay, health/dental/vision with company contribution, retirement with match, unlimited CEUs, materials stipend, and licensure/ASHA reimbursement. Ideal if you love working with teens and want solid support and mentorship while you cover a defined leave.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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