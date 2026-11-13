Palos Heights has a steady flow of food and hospitality roles right now, especially in healthcare and personal services. If you like helping people feel cared for—through a good meal or a fresh cut—these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (local shop/salon)

Not listed (local shop/salon) Location: Palos Heights, IL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $30.00 – $400.00 per day

Hands-on role doing haircuts, styling, straight-razor shaves, and more. Good fit if you enjoy one-on-one client time, can keep a clean station, and don’t mind helping with front desk tasks and light retail.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Palos Heights, IL

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 6:00am–2:30pm, 6:30am–3:00pm, or 12:00pm–8:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role preparing cold food, assembling trays, taking room service orders, and keeping kitchen and dish areas clean. Comes with Northwestern Medicine’s benefits and is a solid option if you like a busy, team-focused healthcare setting.

Employer: Elevate Care

Location: Palos Heights, IL

Type: Not specified (likely part-time or non-standard schedule)

Not specified (likely part-time or non-standard schedule) Salary: Not listed

Support meal prep and service for residents, help set up dining areas, and follow food safety rules. Great if you want meaningful work in a care setting and enjoy friendly, regular contact with patients or residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.