🏥 Multiple Northwestern Medicine Healthcare Roles in Palos Heights

Healthcare hiring is steady in Palos Heights, especially for experienced nurses and leaders who want to grow with a major hospital system.

All of these openings are with Northwestern Medicine at or near Palos Hospital and come with system-wide benefits like tuition help and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

This role is on the oncology unit, caring for patients from admission through discharge. Best for BSN-prepared RNs who want strong support for growth, from tuition reimbursement to possible loan forgiveness and robust clinical education.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Lead a neuro med-surg team while still providing hands-on care. Ideal if you have a BSN and 2+ years in the specialty and want to coordinate staffing, patient flow, and quality on each shift.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee population health programs that improve outcomes, close care gaps, and address social drivers of health. Great fit if you have 5+ years in population health or similar, management experience, and want to work with data, strategy, and cross-site teams.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical education and practice improvement for perianesthesia staff. Designed for experienced RNs (BSN required, MSN required or in progress) who enjoy teaching, mentoring, and driving evidence-based practice.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and browse other roles on the employer’s site—new postings pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.