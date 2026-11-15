Palo Alto retail is busy right now—big national brands are hiring and offering steady hours plus solid benefits. If you like talking with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Palo Alto, CA (Stanford Shopping Center)

Type: Seasonal, Part-Time (about 10–20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help shoppers find gifts and outfits during the busy season, keep the floor looking great, and hit daily sales goals. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, holiday energy, and like working with a team; includes merchandise discounts, performance incentives, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Palo Alto, CA (Stanford Shopping Center)

Type: Full-Time (typically 30+ hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Full-time sales role helping customers on the floor and in fitting rooms, with a focus on building relationships and meeting sales targets. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, merchandise discounts, and performance-based bonuses for eligible employees.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-Time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.20/hour

Work the register, restock shelves, support photo/beauty, and help customers with everyday health needs. This role offers a clear path to grow (including helping in the pharmacy) plus medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement options, and wellness programs; the posting is expected to stay open until 01/12/2027.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store. Don’t wait too long; retail spots in Palo Alto tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.