Palo Alto’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from real estate to insurance to agency work. If you like client-facing roles and digital campaigns, these are worth a look.

Employer: NPAworldwide (for Latch)

NPAworldwide (for Latch) Location: Remote , based in Palo Alto, CA / California

, based in / California Salary: $60,000 – $80,000/year (USD)

Type: Full-time

Build and own your own book of homeowners and commercial property clients across California. You’ll work fully remote, focus on advising (not just processing), and handle everything from standard carriers to surplus lines and FAIR Plan options for clients on tight deadlines.

Employer: Wen Group Real Estate

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead marketing for a local real estate team, from social and email to print and events. This role is great if you enjoy owning campaigns end-to-end, using data to improve results, and working closely with agents while having some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Sparq Marketing

Location: Hybrid remote, Palo Alto, CA

Salary: $24 – $26/hour

Type: Part-time (20–28 hrs/week)

Run day-to-day social media and marketing for a Palo Alto shopping center: content calendars, events, email newsletters, and local promotions. Good fit if you like hands-on work, talking with local business owners, and mixing remote work with on-site shoots and events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.