Three tiny black panther kittens in Stanford, CA are hoping to find their forever families. All are with The Kitten Whisperer and can be applied for using the same online form.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Kitten Whisperer

Appleblossom is described as very sweet and very fun. She loves lap time, sleeping right next to you, and purring away. She’s also a little “soccer star” with her puffy ball and may try to sit on your laptop to type in kitten language.

She was rescued locally with her sister Lilac and brother Hawthorn, and they love one another.

👉 Meet Appleblossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Kitten Whisperer

Lilac is super cuddly and very purry. She loves to play and “hunt” her fly toy, then curl up next to you with her head resting on your face or arm. She’s a wonderful sleeping companion on your lap or sharing the sofa.

She was rescued locally with her sister Appleblossom and brother Hawthorn, and they are very bonded.

👉 Meet Lilac and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Kitten Whisperer

Hawthorn is outgoing, talkative, and fun. He runs up to greet you as soon as you enter the room and is very purry and sweet. He loves puffy balls, toy tunnels, and playfully ambushing his sisters.

He was rescued locally with Lilac and Appleblossom, and they enjoy living and playing together.

👉 Meet Hawthorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To adopt any of these kittens, follow the application link in their descriptions (a Google form) and reach out to The Kitten Whisperer through their Adopt-a-Pet page with any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.