There are some handy free items up for grabs around Palo Alto right now. If you need home supplies, pet gear, or extra sleeping space for guests, take a look below.

What it is: Various household items including cleaning supplies, containers, paint, bags, and jars.

Condition: Mixed household items, free to take

Mixed household items, free to take Location: 2135 Williams Street near Stanford, College Terrace, Palo Alto, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Nice spot to browse if you like to reuse and organize with free containers and supplies.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Several rolls of 1/4 inch wire mesh, good for garden projects, DIY repairs, or small animal enclosures.

Condition: Not specified, multiple rolls available

Not specified, multiple rolls available Location: Leland Manor, Palo Alto, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Handy if you’re working on fencing, garden protection, or craft projects.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Foam pet stairs for a small dog or cat.

Size: 15 1/2" height , gray, non-slip steps

, gray, non-slip steps Condition: Excellent condition (elderly cat refused to use it)

(elderly cat refused to use it) Home: Smoke-free

Care: Cover is removable and washable

Location: South of Midtown, Palo Alto, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Great for helping pets reach a bed or couch without jumping.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Two air mattresses, one queen and one twin.

Sizes: 1 queen , 1 twin

, Colors: One tan flocked , one dark green

One , one Brand: Unknown

Unknown Condition: Both in good condition

Notes: Great for guests or camping ; please take both , first come, first served

Great for ; , Location: Midtown, Palo Alto, CA (local pickup)

Source: Nextdoor

Perfect if you have visitors coming or need extra sleeping space.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Palo Alto tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.