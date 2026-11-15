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🎁 Community Freebies Around Palo Alto — Useful Finds Today
There are some handy free items up for grabs around Palo Alto right now. If you need home supplies, pet gear, or extra sleeping space for guests, take a look below.
Free Treasures
What it is: Various household items including cleaning supplies, containers, paint, bags, and jars.
- Condition: Mixed household items, free to take
- Location: 2135 Williams Street near Stanford, College Terrace, Palo Alto, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
Nice spot to browse if you like to reuse and organize with free containers and supplies.
Rolls of Wire Mesh 1/4 inch
What it is: Several rolls of 1/4 inch wire mesh, good for garden projects, DIY repairs, or small animal enclosures.
- Condition: Not specified, multiple rolls available
- Location: Leland Manor, Palo Alto, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
Handy if you’re working on fencing, garden protection, or craft projects.
Small Dog or Cat Foam Stairs
What it is: Foam pet stairs for a small dog or cat.
- Size: 15 1/2" height, gray, non-slip steps
- Condition: Excellent condition (elderly cat refused to use it)
- Home: Smoke-free
- Care: Cover is removable and washable
- Location: South of Midtown, Palo Alto, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
Great for helping pets reach a bed or couch without jumping.
Free Air Mattresses - Queen + Twin
What it is: Two air mattresses, one queen and one twin.
- Sizes: 1 queen, 1 twin
- Colors: One tan flocked, one dark green
- Brand: Unknown
- Condition: Both in good condition
- Notes: Great for guests or camping; please take both, first come, first served
- Location: Midtown, Palo Alto, CA (local pickup)
- Source: Nextdoor
Perfect if you have visitors coming or need extra sleeping space.
Free items in Palo Alto tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.