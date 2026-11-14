📅 Free youth mental health fair for parents & teens

A free Mental Health Fair is happening on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:30–4:30 PM at Mitchell Park Community Center – El Palo Alto, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303.

Parents and teens are invited to:

Talk with youth mental health experts

Connect with local advocacy groups

Learn ways to manage stress and better support teens

and better support teens Spend time with comforting therapy dogs

Enjoy free food

The event is open and free to attend. An email field appears on the page for sharing the event with friends, but no registration details are listed.