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Palo Alto
📅 Free Youth Mental Health Fair with Food & Therapy Dogs
4 days ago
📅 Free youth mental health fair for parents & teens
A free Mental Health Fair is happening on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:30–4:30 PM at Mitchell Park Community Center – El Palo Alto, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303.
Parents and teens are invited to:
- Talk with youth mental health experts
- Connect with local advocacy groups
- Learn ways to manage stress and better support teens
- Spend time with comforting therapy dogs
- Enjoy free food
The event is open and free to attend. An email field appears on the page for sharing the event with friends, but no registration details are listed.
More Info: Mental Health Fair – City of Palo Alto, CA
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