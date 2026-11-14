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Palo Alto
💻 Palo Alto IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying AI & Engineering Roles
13 days ago
Palo Alto’s tech scene is on fire right now—especially for AI, infra, and security engineers. If you’re strong in systems, ML, or full‑stack, there are some serious opportunities here.
Full-Stack Engineering Lead – Application Experiences (AI)
- Employer: Chasepro
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team building AI-powered web apps end-to-end. Great fit if you love React/Vue, TypeScript, and hands-on GenAI/LLM work while owning architecture and roadmap.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (Remote-first, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $230,000 – $290,000 (USA Pacific range)
Own key parts of Affirm’s checkout and auth flows across web and mobile. High-impact staff role with React/Vue, TypeScript, and a strong focus on reliability, fraud reduction, and customer experience.
AI Agent Builder (AI Agent Engineer)
- Employer: Harrison Clarke (recruiting for a seed-stage AI startup)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a small, VC-backed team building serious enterprise AI agents (not just chatbots). Ideal if you’ve shipped LLM/RAG systems in production and like tool-calling, multi-step reasoning, and Python-heavy infra.
Engineering Manager – Applied AI Agents (Technical Lead Manager)
- Employer: Point
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (Hybrid, ~1 day/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $234,650 – $259,350 (Bay Area)
Lead a small senior team building voice, email, chat, and SMS AI agents for homeowners. Hands-on role for someone who can code, set AI strategy, and manage LLM/agentic systems in production.
Principal Applied Scientist, Ads Optimization – Agentic Intelligence
- Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $228,700 – $309,400 (Palo Alto)
Principal-level applied science role inventing models for full-funnel ad campaign optimization. Great for a PhD-level scientist with 5–10+ years in ML, experimentation, and large-scale optimization.
Sr. Machine Learning Engineer, Ads
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $330,000
Help integrate Grok into a massive-scale ads platform across bidding, ranking, and optimization. Best for senior ML engineers who’ve built high-throughput ad systems before.
Software Engineer, Kernels/CUDA (C++)
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $250,000
Work on one of the world’s largest AI supercomputers, from CUDA kernels to large GPU clusters. Perfect if you love low-level C/C++, GPU performance, and large-scale training infra.
Human Data Engineer
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,000 – $220,000
Own high-value human data and eval projects that shape Grok’s behavior. Good match if you’ve built data tools, care about data quality, and like sitting between engineering and data ops.
Database Engineer
- Employer: Ahrefs
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (Onsite; right to work required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and extend the data layer behind one of the web’s biggest crawlers: ClickHouse, MooseFS, SeaweedFS, TiDB, Elasticsearch on ~1,200 servers. Ideal for deep C/C++/Rust engineers who know storage engines and distributed systems cold.
Senior Infrastructure Operations Engineer (DCOps & DevOps)
- Employer: Fish Audio
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (Onsite with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $200,000
Keep GPU and storage clusters for voice AI products healthy and fast. Great for senior Linux/DevOps folks who enjoy hands-on data center work, CI/CD, and containerized services.
Senior Security Engineer, AI & Healthcare
- Employer: Qualified Health
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $225,000
Own security for an AI-heavy healthcare platform, including LLM workloads and PHI protection. Strong fit if you have healthcare security experience, cloud security depth, and like hands-on Python automation.
Government Cloud Security Engineer
- Employer: SpaceXSI
- Location: Palo Alto, CA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $198,000
Design and run secure federal/DoD cloud and hybrid environments, aligned with FedRAMP High and DoD IL5/IL6. Best for cleared engineers with cloud security, Kubernetes, and compliance experience.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—teams here often flex for strong talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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