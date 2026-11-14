Palo Alto’s tech scene is on fire right now—especially for AI, infra, and security engineers. If you’re strong in systems, ML, or full‑stack, there are some serious opportunities here.

Employer: Chasepro

Chasepro Location: Palo Alto, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team building AI-powered web apps end-to-end. Great fit if you love React/Vue, TypeScript, and hands-on GenAI/LLM work while owning architecture and roadmap.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $230,000 – $290,000 (USA Pacific range)

Own key parts of Affirm’s checkout and auth flows across web and mobile. High-impact staff role with React/Vue, TypeScript, and a strong focus on reliability, fraud reduction, and customer experience.

Employer: Harrison Clarke (recruiting for a seed-stage AI startup)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join a small, VC-backed team building serious enterprise AI agents (not just chatbots). Ideal if you’ve shipped LLM/RAG systems in production and like tool-calling, multi-step reasoning, and Python-heavy infra.

Employer: Point

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Hybrid, ~1 day/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $234,650 – $259,350 (Bay Area)

Lead a small senior team building voice, email, chat, and SMS AI agents for homeowners. Hands-on role for someone who can code, set AI strategy, and manage LLM/agentic systems in production.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $228,700 – $309,400 (Palo Alto)

Principal-level applied science role inventing models for full-funnel ad campaign optimization. Great for a PhD-level scientist with 5–10+ years in ML, experimentation, and large-scale optimization.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 – $330,000

Help integrate Grok into a massive-scale ads platform across bidding, ranking, and optimization. Best for senior ML engineers who’ve built high-throughput ad systems before.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $250,000

Work on one of the world’s largest AI supercomputers, from CUDA kernels to large GPU clusters. Perfect if you love low-level C/C++, GPU performance, and large-scale training infra.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,000 – $220,000

Own high-value human data and eval projects that shape Grok’s behavior. Good match if you’ve built data tools, care about data quality, and like sitting between engineering and data ops.

Employer: Ahrefs

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Onsite; right to work required)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run and extend the data layer behind one of the web’s biggest crawlers: ClickHouse, MooseFS, SeaweedFS, TiDB, Elasticsearch on ~1,200 servers. Ideal for deep C/C++/Rust engineers who know storage engines and distributed systems cold.

Employer: Fish Audio

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Onsite with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $200,000

Keep GPU and storage clusters for voice AI products healthy and fast. Great for senior Linux/DevOps folks who enjoy hands-on data center work, CI/CD, and containerized services.

Employer: Qualified Health

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000 – $225,000

Own security for an AI-heavy healthcare platform, including LLM workloads and PHI protection. Strong fit if you have healthcare security experience, cloud security depth, and like hands-on Python automation.

Employer: SpaceXSI

Location: Palo Alto, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $198,000

Design and run secure federal/DoD cloud and hybrid environments, aligned with FedRAMP High and DoD IL5/IL6. Best for cleared engineers with cloud security, Kubernetes, and compliance experience.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—teams here often flex for strong talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.