Palo Alto’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest service, and solid growth paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Palo Alto, CA (must be flexible within 50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33–$36/hour

Run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and sales. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear growth path to General Manager.

Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an upscale restaurant inside RH’s design gallery by running food from kitchen to table and keeping service areas polished and organized. Good fit if you have 1+ year in fast-paced dining, like high-end service, and can work weekends and holidays.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Palo Alto, CA (hotel/restaurant setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000/year

Lead front-of-house operations for a hotel restaurant, including staff hiring, training, scheduling, payroll, and service standards. Comes with Daily Pay, health and life insurance options, 401(k) + match, paid time off, holiday pay, and strong internal growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.