Palo Alto retail is busy right now—especially in luxury and specialty shops. If you like helping customers and enjoy a polished store vibe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.02 – $39.02 per hour

Work with high-end eyewear, custom-fit glasses, and use advanced tech to help customers see their best. Great fit if you’re a state-licensed optician who loves fashion, precision, and one-on-one customer care.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.02 – $39.02 per hour

Lead the store team while still working hands-on with eyewear and customers. Ideal if you’re a licensed optician with strong retail experience who’s ready to coach others, handle key-holder duties, and keep both sales floor and lab running smoothly.

Employer: Tiffany & Co.

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Likely full-time (store management)

Likely (store management) Salary: $110,500 – $156,000 per year

Oversee sales, operations, and client experience for a luxury jewelry store, stepping in when the Store Director is away. Best for someone with 3+ years retail or luxury management, strong sales results, and a passion for high-touch client service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open to other roles once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.