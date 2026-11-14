There are some nice free items being offered around Palo Alto and nearby Los Altos right now. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you or a neighbor.

Item: Sliet Y-Type posture slippers for men and women

Condition: New

Location: Montabello Acres, Los Altos, CA (near Palo Alto)

Source: nextdoor.com

These are functional posture slippers developed by Alphax Japan, inspired by the yoga “Mountain Pose.” They have a sloping sole (higher in front, lower in back) to help shift your weight and engage your core, glutes, and calves. They also feature a three-point traction insole for arch support.

Sizes available:

Women: 22.5–25.0 cm

22.5–25.0 cm Men: 25.0–27.0 cm

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: MiaMily baby carrier

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Midtown, Palo Alto, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable, adjustable baby carrier that’s easy to use and fit to your body. A good option if you need a carrier for walks, errands, or around the house and don’t want to buy new.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Senna laxative syrup, liquid form

Quantity: 4 unopened bottles

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Midtown area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Free senna syrup in sealed bottles. Useful if you already use this type of product and want some extra on hand. Be sure to check expiration dates and talk to a medical professional if you have any questions about using it.

Photos are available in the listing so you can see the exact product.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: 5 glass vases, mixed shapes and sizes

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Midtown area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Set of five glass vases, all different shapes and sizes. Great for flowers, centerpieces, or craft projects. Check the photos to see the styles and heights before you claim them.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Free-standing whiteboard

Board size: 4' x 3'

Overall height: 5.5' high

Condition: Used, good condition

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Midtown area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Handy whiteboard on a stand, good for home office, tutoring, kids’ projects, or meetings. The board is a generous size and tall enough for adults to use comfortably.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Palo Alto tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon. You can also share these links with neighbors who might need them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.