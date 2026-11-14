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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Palo Alto Today
There are some nice free items being offered around Palo Alto and nearby Los Altos right now. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you or a neighbor.
Sliet Y-Type Posture Slippers - New
Item: Sliet Y-Type posture slippers for men and women
Condition: New
Location: Montabello Acres, Los Altos, CA (near Palo Alto)
Source: nextdoor.com
These are functional posture slippers developed by Alphax Japan, inspired by the yoga “Mountain Pose.” They have a sloping sole (higher in front, lower in back) to help shift your weight and engage your core, glutes, and calves. They also feature a three-point traction insole for arch support.
Sizes available:
- Women: 22.5–25.0 cm
- Men: 25.0–27.0 cm
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
MiaMily Baby Carrier
Item: MiaMily baby carrier
Condition: Excellent condition
Location: Midtown, Palo Alto, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable, adjustable baby carrier that’s easy to use and fit to your body. A good option if you need a carrier for walks, errands, or around the house and don’t want to buy new.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Senna Syrup (Midtown, Palo Alto)
Item: Senna laxative syrup, liquid form
Quantity: 4 unopened bottles
Location: Palo Alto, CA (Midtown area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Free senna syrup in sealed bottles. Useful if you already use this type of product and want some extra on hand. Be sure to check expiration dates and talk to a medical professional if you have any questions about using it.
Photos are available in the listing so you can see the exact product.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Assorted Glass Vases (Midtown, Palo Alto)
Item: 5 glass vases, mixed shapes and sizes
Location: Palo Alto, CA (Midtown area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Set of five glass vases, all different shapes and sizes. Great for flowers, centerpieces, or craft projects. Check the photos to see the styles and heights before you claim them.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free Standing White Board (Midtown, Palo Alto)
Item: Free-standing whiteboard
Board size: 4' x 3'
Overall height: 5.5' high
Condition: Used, good condition
Location: Palo Alto, CA (Midtown area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Handy whiteboard on a stand, good for home office, tutoring, kids’ projects, or meetings. The board is a generous size and tall enough for adults to use comfortably.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Palo Alto tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon. You can also share these links with neighbors who might need them.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.