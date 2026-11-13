Palo Alto is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially if you like owning big goals and working close to the tech and finance action.

Below are several management openings you can scan fast and apply to if they fit your lane.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Palo Alto, CA (onsite at branch)

Salary: $110,700 – $135,300/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead a flagship branch on University Ave, manage a full team, and own growth, customer experience, and compliance. Strong fit if you have 4–5+ years in sales/retail/banking management, enjoy coaching people, and want robust benefits (healthcare, 401(k), paid vacation, and more).

Employer: Apptad Inc

Apptad Inc Location: Palo Alto, CA (onsite, in person)

Salary: $59.00 – $60.00/hour (about $122K+/year at 40 hrs/week)

(about at 40 hrs/week) Type: Contract, full-time hours

Why it’s interesting: Run end-to-end new product development for electro‑mechanical medical devices, from concept through release. Great if you’re a hands-on technical PM with NPD, hardware + software integration, systems engineering, and Agile/hybrid delivery experience.

Employer: Instrumental Inc.

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Salary: $174,000 – $236,000/year (Bay Area range)

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Own key pieces of an AI-powered platform used by NVIDIA, Meta, and L3Harris to speed up electronics manufacturing. Ideal if you have 5+ years zero-to-one PM or founder experience, love working directly with technical customers, and are fluent with AI tools and data-heavy product decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many hiring managers in Palo Alto are open to strong leaders who can learn fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.