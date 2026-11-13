Palo Alto is hot right now for senior finance and risk talent, especially in tech, fintech, and biotech. If you’ve got deep accounting, tax, or quantitative chops, there are some serious opportunities here.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Location: Palo Alto, CA

Salary: $226,400 – $339,600 base + bonus + equity (per listing)

+ bonus + equity (per listing) Type: Full-time

Lead all US corporate income tax for a global biopharma company: ASC 740 tax accounting, federal and state compliance, audits, M&A support, and US international tax. You’ll report to the VP, Taxation & Treasury, manage external advisors, shape tax governance and SOX controls, and may be considered at an Executive Director level if you bring extra experience.

Employer: Sciton Inc.

Location: Palo Alto, CA (HQ)

Salary: $110,000 – $120,000 + equity, profit-sharing bonus, 401(k) match (per listing)

+ equity, profit-sharing bonus, 401(k) match (per listing) Type: Full-time

Be the second hire on the Internal Controls team and help build out Sciton’s SOX program from the ground up. You’ll update process flows and RCMs, test business and IT controls, drive remediation across finance/IT/operations, and prep metrics for leadership and the Audit Committee.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Listed for Palo Alto, CA (role is remote-first in the U.S. )

Listed for (role is ) Salary (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT): $185,000 – $245,000 base (per listing)

base (per listing) Salary (other U.S. states): $164,000 – $224,000 base (per listing)

base (per listing) Type: Full-time

Lead validation of finance and analytics models (ALM, loss forecasting, corporate planning, engagement models) as part of Affirm’s Model Risk Management team. You’ll independently challenge high-impact models, work closely with Finance and Quant teams, and support a strong risk framework, with equity, stipends, and 100% paid health coverage for you and dependents.

If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.