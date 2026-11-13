Palo Alto is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially in space and medical tech. If you’re into hardware, V&V, or complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Intuitive Machines (Lanteris Space Systems)

Intuitive Machines (Lanteris Space Systems) Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $136,000/year (CA)

Work on advanced composite antenna structures for space missions, from design in 3D CAD to vibration, thermal, acoustic, and shock testing. Great fit if you have 2+ years in mechanical/aerospace design and want hands-on build and test work on real flight hardware.

Employer: Intuitive Machines (Lanteris Space Systems)

Intuitive Machines (Lanteris Space Systems) Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,000 – $271,000/year (CA)

Lead the team that owns test strategy and verification across multiple space programs, from FlatSats to closed-loop testbeds. Ideal for a 10+ year V&V leader who wants a “working manager” role driving mission-critical risk reduction.

Employer: HCLTech

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role may include performance bonus)

Senior hardware role focused on obsolescence management, cost reduction, and PCBA re-engineering for medical products. Best for someone with 12+ years in analog/digital board design, ECAD tools (OrCAD/Altium/Xpedition), and IEC 60601 / FDA-regulated devices.

Employer: Tap Growth ai

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own product sustenance and electronic design for medical devices, from analog/digital circuit design to PCB layout, testing, and lifecycle improvements. Great match if you have 10–12+ years in embedded electronics, high-density PCB work, and medical standards like IEC 60601.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.