Palo Alto is buzzing with AI-focused sales and marketing roles right now. If you like data, storytelling, and closing big deals, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Nectar

Nectar Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid, 4 days in office)

(hybrid, 4 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175K – $225K + equity, benefits, stipends

Turn social media conversations into data stories that shape how top brands show up online. You’ll be Nectar’s first research & insights hire, owning the full research program and publishing reports that can land in WSJ, Bloomberg, Forbes, and more.

Employer: Tencent – LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $233,600 base, plus potential sign-on, RSUs, and full benefits

Blend AI, gaming, and deal-making by scouting top talent, startups, and tech in the North American game ecosystem. Ideal if you know generative AI and UGC platforms (Roblox, Minecraft, UEFN) and can work fluently in Mandarin and English.

Employer: Uniphore

Location: Palo Alto, CA (or New York, NY)

(or New York, NY) Type: Full-time

Salary / OTE: $260,900 – $358,750 base, $261,900 – $400,000 OTE + stock options & full benefits

High-visibility role selling enterprise Marketing AI into CMOs and large global brands. You’ll run complex, multi-million and potential eight-figure deals, shape how the market thinks about AI in marketing, and act as an overlay expert across territories.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company is growing fast and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.