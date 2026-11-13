Palo Alto’s creative scene is busy right now—tech and food brands both want strong visuals and stories. Here are a few solid roles if you love design, video, and social content.

Employer: Ahrefs

Ahrefs Location: Palo Alto, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role where you own the product end-to-end—design, product decisions, and leadership. You’ll work in-office with engineers and data scientists, shaping the roadmap and shipping complex, polished software interfaces.

Employer: Zareen's restaurant – A Michelin Restaurant

Location: Palo Alto, CA (in person, travel to Sunnyvale & Redwood City)

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $30–$40 per hour

Create fun photo and video content for Instagram and TikTok, showing off a Michelin-recognized, Yelp-loved restaurant group. Great fit if you already make social content and want flexible hours plus access to amazing food.

Employer: Odyssey

Odyssey Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid, in-office ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $121K – $377K

Lead storytelling for a cutting-edge AI lab, from concept to final video and launch campaigns. Ideal if you’re a hands-on producer/editor with a strong portfolio across writing, design, and video who wants to shape a high-profile tech brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters more than waiting for the “perfect” listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.