undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎨 Palo Alto arts & media jobs with multiple creative openings
Palo Alto’s creative scene is busy right now—tech and food brands both want strong visuals and stories. Here are a few solid roles if you love design, video, and social content.
Product Designer
- Employer: Ahrefs
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role where you own the product end-to-end—design, product decisions, and leadership. You’ll work in-office with engineers and data scientists, shaping the roadmap and shipping complex, polished software interfaces.
Social Media Content Creator (Part-Time, $30–$40/hr)
- Employer: Zareen's restaurant – A Michelin Restaurant
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (in person, travel to Sunnyvale & Redwood City)
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $30–$40 per hour
Create fun photo and video content for Instagram and TikTok, showing off a Michelin-recognized, Yelp-loved restaurant group. Great fit if you already make social content and want flexible hours plus access to amazing food.
Creative Producer
- Employer: Odyssey
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid, in-office ~3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation Range: $121K – $377K
Lead storytelling for a cutting-edge AI lab, from concept to final video and launch campaigns. Ideal if you’re a hands-on producer/editor with a strong portfolio across writing, design, and video who wants to shape a high-profile tech brand.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters more than waiting for the “perfect” listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.