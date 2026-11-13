Palo Alto’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Professional Search Group (for Suna Solutions luxury client)

Professional Search Group (for luxury client) Location: Palo Alto, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$21/hour + uncapped commission

Work in a luxury fashion store with designer handbags and accessories. Full-time hours, commission on top of hourly pay, plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.70–$25.70/hour

Application window closes: 01/10/2027 (anticipated)

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and supporting the pharmacy and photo/beauty areas. Full-time hours with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement savings options.

Employer: Pro-MotionPix, LLC

Location: Route across Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, San Jose & nearby

Route across Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~8:00 AM–4:30 PM Pay: $26.00+ per hour (base + per-vehicle photo payout)

Great if you like cars and being outdoors instead of at a desk. You’ll drive your own car between dealerships, stage vehicles, and take photos/360° spins with a company iPhone. Paid training, health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.