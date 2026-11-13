Palo Alto is buzzing with tech hiring right now, from frontier AI labs to EV giants. If you’re in IT or software and want impact plus strong pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Qualified Health

Qualified Health Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000–$280,000 + equity & benefits

Lead the design of agentic AI systems that power safer, smarter healthcare. You’ll own architecture, set LLM standards, mentor senior engineers, and still spend most of your time coding with modern models (OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral, etc.).

Employer: SpaceXSI

SpaceXSI Location: Palo Alto, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39–$49/hour + equity & full benefits

Second-line IT support role keeping a cutting-edge AI and space-focused org running smoothly. Great fit if you like hands-on troubleshooting (Windows/macOS, networks, tickets) and want to grow from helpdesk into deeper systems work.

Employer: Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies

Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid; also Irvine, CA or Normal, IL)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $186,000–$255,000 + bonus & RSUs

Staff-level backend role building the software backbone for next-gen EV manufacturing. You’ll design scalable systems that connect factory equipment to the cloud, lead architecture, mentor engineers, and work with protocols like MQTT/OPC UA plus modern cloud stacks.

Employer: This is Growth (Series B AI lab)

(Series B AI lab) Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Up to $400,000 base + equity

Deep infra role at a well-funded AI lab building real-time world models. You’ll write and tune custom CUDA/Triton kernels and scale training/inference across thousands of GPUs—perfect if you love low-level performance work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.