Palo Alto’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and keeping spaces welcoming, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vi

Vi Location: Palo Alto, CA (620 Sand Hill Road)

(620 Sand Hill Road) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet and seat residents and guests, manage reservations, and keep the dining room running smoothly in a luxury senior living setting. This role comes with competitive pay, strong benefits, PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and award‑winning training, ideal if you want to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Coury Hospitality (Hotel Citrine & AC Hotel Palo Alto)

(Hotel Citrine & AC Hotel Palo Alto) Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and prepare guest rooms to Marriott brand standards across two modern, design‑forward hotels. Good fit if you like a fast pace, care about details, and want to be part of a team focused on guest experience and career growth.

Employer: OMOMI Beauty Salon Palo Alto

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Part-time (up to ~40 hours/week)

Pay: From $55.00 per hour + 100% of tips

Provide detailed Russian manicures, gel services, and pedicures in an organized, supportive salon. You’ll be a W‑2 employee with 40% commission, most supplies provided, flexible scheduling, free parking, and training options to grow your skills and income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and shifts can often be flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.