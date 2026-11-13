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🍽️ Several Palo Alto Food & Hospitality Jobs With Strong Perks
Palo Alto’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and keeping spaces welcoming, these roles are worth a look.
Host/Hostess – Luxury Senior Living Community
- Employer: Vi
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (620 Sand Hill Road)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Greet and seat residents and guests, manage reservations, and keep the dining room running smoothly in a luxury senior living setting. This role comes with competitive pay, strong benefits, PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and award‑winning training, ideal if you want to grow in hospitality.
Room Attendant / Experience Curator – Dual Marriott Hotels
- Employer: Coury Hospitality (Hotel Citrine & AC Hotel Palo Alto)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean and prepare guest rooms to Marriott brand standards across two modern, design‑forward hotels. Good fit if you like a fast pace, care about details, and want to be part of a team focused on guest experience and career growth.
Dry Manicure/Pedicure Technician – High-End Nail Salon
- Employer: OMOMI Beauty Salon Palo Alto
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Part-time (up to ~40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $55.00 per hour + 100% of tips
Provide detailed Russian manicures, gel services, and pedicures in an organized, supportive salon. You’ll be a W‑2 employee with 40% commission, most supplies provided, flexible scheduling, free parking, and training options to grow your skills and income.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and shifts can often be flexible once you talk to the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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