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Palo Alto

Free worm compost workshop at Gamble Garden

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFuLO_1GpfSNoj00

Zero Waste Palo Alto will host a free worm compost workshop on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverly St., Palo Alto. This is the last worm compost workshop of the year and teaches how to make compost at home. Register online ahead of time: www.paloalto.gov/compost.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Zero Waste Palo Alto

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