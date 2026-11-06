⚖️ Palo Alto Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $200K+ Paths

Palo Alto’s legal market is buzzing, especially around AI, privacy, and IP. If you’ve got tech or life sciences experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: CScale

CScale Location: Palo Alto, CA (in office 4 days/week)

(in office 4 days/week) Type: CONTRACT

CONTRACT Salary: $310,000 – $350,000/year

First legal hire at a well-funded AI hardware startup building optical interconnects for gigawatt-scale AI. You’ll sit on the executive team, own everything from hardware/supply chain deals to IP, export controls, AI terms, and corporate governance, and design the company’s go-to-market legal strategy from scratch.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $200,000 – $500,000/year

Counsel role in a nationally recognized privacy and cybersecurity practice, advising high-growth and public tech companies on privacy, AI governance, cybersecurity, and product counseling. You’ll work across venture, M&A, employment, and tech transactions teams, handling everything from compliance programs to incident response and regulatory matters.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid/remote options)

(hybrid/remote options) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $120,000 – $225,000/year

Patent Agent role in the Patent Development and Strategy Group, focused on molecular biology. You’ll draft and prosecute patent applications, respond to USPTO office actions, support diligence and litigation, and work closely with attorneys—ideal if you’re USPTO-registered with 3–5 years’ experience and a strong life sciences background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—Palo Alto firms often have related openings or are open to strong adjacent profiles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.