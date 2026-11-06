🎁 Free Community Giveaways in Palo Alto and Nearby Areas

Palo Alto neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from pet supplies to furniture and accessories. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town and nearby.

Item: Dog mats

Details: 2 large and 1 medium dog mats. Great for crates, dog beds, or cozy spots around the house.

Condition: Not specified

Location: University South, Palo Alto, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White metal bunkbed frame (IKEA Svarta)

Details: Metal bunk bed frame only — no mattresses included. Already dismantled for easier pickup. Assembly instructions are available online through IKEA.

Condition: In perfect condition (per poster)

Location: The Willows, Menlo Park, CA (near Palo Alto)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pearl and rhinestone watch band

Details: Elegant band with a pearl and rhinestone design. Fits a 40mm watch (such as a 40mm Apple Watch). Listing is marked as pending pick up, but it may be worth checking in case it becomes available again.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Weeks Gateway 101, East Palo Alto, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.