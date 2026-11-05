📣 Palo Alto Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $140K+ Openings

Palo Alto is buzzing with high-impact marketing and product roles right now, especially at big tech names. If you’re into data, growth, or ad tech, these are worth a look.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,150 – $126,350 USD/year + bonus/equity

+ bonus/equity Why it’s interesting: Lead end-to-end market research and competitive intelligence projects that shape HP’s marketing and product decisions. You’ll turn complex data into clear stories for senior leaders, work with external research vendors, and use tools like Power BI while enjoying HP’s full health, dental, vision, and generous time off benefits.

Employer: Cursor (SpaceXSI)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Build the first formal marketing operations function for SpaceX’s Super Intelligence group. This is a senior, hands-on role where you’ll own multi-touch attribution, core marketing metrics, Salesforce campaign structure, and the marketing-to-sales handoff, working directly with marketing execs and rev ops on a fast-growing AI product stack.

Employer: HP (HyperX)

HP (HyperX) Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,050 – $230,850 USD/year + bonus/equity

+ bonus/equity Why it’s interesting: Own the end-to-end ecommerce strategy for HyperX.com and turn it into a top direct-to-gamer destination. You’ll drive revenue, conversion, and global merchandising across gaming gear, partner on SEO, creator content, social and AI-powered shopping, and report performance directly to senior leadership, backed by HP’s full benefits.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Palo Alto): $206,900 – $279,900 USD/year + RSUs & sign-on

+ RSUs & sign-on Why it’s interesting: Own the targeting strategy for Amazon’s Display, Video, and Audio ad buying systems as AI reshapes shopping. You’ll define a multi-year roadmap, lead cross-functional teams of PMs, engineers, and scientists, and build new targeting products that process billions of bid requests daily for advertisers of all sizes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.