💻 Palo Alto IT Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Openings

Palo Alto’s tech scene is still buzzing, and these roles show it—strong pay, real impact, and a mix of space, AI, biotech, and consumer tech.

Employer: Intuitive Machines / Lanteris Space Systems

Intuitive Machines / Lanteris Space Systems Location: Palo Alto, CA (or remote in U.S.)

(or remote in U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $117,000 – $195,000/year

Build full‑stack tools that command spacecraft and process satellite telemetry, supporting manufacturing, launch, and mission ops. Requires C++/Java/Python, AWS, Terraform, Docker, CI/CD, and 5+ years’ experience.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Expected Compensation: $120,000 – $396,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Own iOS features for Tesla’s Robotaxi and core mobile apps used by millions. Looking for 2+ years of iOS, strong Swift/Objective‑C/React Native, and experience shipping high‑quality consumer apps.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Contract

Pay: $70.00 – $75.00/hour (OT eligible)

(OT eligible) Hands‑on build role owning features end‑to‑end: React + JavaScript on the front end, Python (FastAPI/Flask) on the back end, and relational databases. Great if you like ambiguity, system design, and working with AI‑assisted dev tools.

Employer: Intuitive Machines / Lanteris Space LLC

Intuitive Machines / Lanteris Space LLC Location: Palo Alto, CA (or remote with visits)

(or remote with visits) Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $143,000 – $238,000/year

Design and test embedded C++ flight software on RTOS (VxWorks) for missions including NASA’s Artemis program. Needs 8+ years’ experience and strong real‑time, multicore, and verification skills.

Employer: Tencent

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $207,200/year

Own 24/7 operations for Tencent’s overseas Elastic IP and load‑balancing gateway platform. Ideal for someone with 3+ years on large‑scale systems, strong Linux, Python/Shell, networking, and cluster management.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,400 – $207,600/year

Lead programming for complex clinical trials: SAS (plus R/Python), CDISC SDTM/ADaM, and regulatory submissions (NDA/BLA/MAA). Suited for 8+ years’ experience and those who’ve led study or program‑level deliverables.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Palo Alto roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.