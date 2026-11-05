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Palo Alto
💻 Palo Alto IT Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Openings
4 days ago
Palo Alto’s tech scene is still buzzing, and these roles show it—strong pay, real impact, and a mix of space, AI, biotech, and consumer tech.
Staff Software Engineer – Ground Software (Spacecraft)
- Employer: Intuitive Machines / Lanteris Space Systems
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (or remote in U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA): $117,000 – $195,000/year
- Build full‑stack tools that command spacecraft and process satellite telemetry, supporting manufacturing, launch, and mission ops. Requires C++/Java/Python, AWS, Terraform, Docker, CI/CD, and 5+ years’ experience.
iOS Engineer, Robotaxi App, Vehicle Software
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Expected Compensation: $120,000 – $396,000/year + cash & stock + benefits
- Own iOS features for Tesla’s Robotaxi and core mobile apps used by millions. Looking for 2+ years of iOS, strong Swift/Objective‑C/React Native, and experience shipping high‑quality consumer apps.
Senior AI Developer (Full-Stack)
- Employer: Aditi Consulting
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $70.00 – $75.00/hour (OT eligible)
- Hands‑on build role owning features end‑to‑end: React + JavaScript on the front end, Python (FastAPI/Flask) on the back end, and relational databases. Great if you like ambiguity, system design, and working with AI‑assisted dev tools.
Sr. Flight Software Engineer (Spacecraft RTOS)
- Employer: Intuitive Machines / Lanteris Space LLC
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (or remote with visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA): $143,000 – $238,000/year
- Design and test embedded C++ flight software on RTOS (VxWorks) for missions including NASA’s Artemis program. Needs 8+ years’ experience and strong real‑time, multicore, and verification skills.
Senior Gateway Ops Engineer (Cloud Networking)
- Employer: Tencent
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $207,200/year
- Own 24/7 operations for Tencent’s overseas Elastic IP and load‑balancing gateway platform. Ideal for someone with 3+ years on large‑scale systems, strong Linux, Python/Shell, networking, and cluster management.
Principal Statistical Programmer (Biopharma)
- Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $138,400 – $207,600/year
- Lead programming for complex clinical trials: SAS (plus R/Python), CDISC SDTM/ADaM, and regulatory submissions (NDA/BLA/MAA). Suited for 8+ years’ experience and those who’ve led study or program‑level deliverables.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Palo Alto roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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