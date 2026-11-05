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🧑💼 Palo Alto HR Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $380K+
Palo Alto’s HR scene is buzzing, especially around fast‑growing AI and tech companies. If you like people, process, and problem‑solving, these roles are worth a look.
People Lead – Enterprise Tech (via Ladders)
- Employer: Ladders (recruiting for an enterprise tech leader)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (on‑site office operations ownership)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $380,000/year
Own end‑to‑end HR operations, payroll, benefits, and office management for a fast‑moving, AI‑driven company. Great fit if you have 7+ years in startup/scale‑up HR, know Rippling, and want a big‑scope role with unlimited PTO and full health benefits.
Talent & Operations Coordinator – Frontier AI Lab
- Employer: Odyssey
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (in office at least 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $155,000/year
Be at the center of recruiting, onboarding, and office operations at a cutting‑edge AI lab backed by major investors. You’ll run interview scheduling, candidate experience, new‑hire onboarding, events, and office logistics—perfect if you’re super organized, love fast‑growing startups, and enjoy building processes from scratch.
Talent Consultant, Assistant Director – FSO
- Employer: EY
- Location: Bay Area / Anywhere in US (supports Bay Area FSO; salary band includes Bay Area: $124,100 – $210,900/year)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range (by location):
- Bay Area, CA: $124,100 – $210,900/year
- Other ranges listed for NYC/DC/SoCal/other US offices in the posting
Senior HR/Talent role where you advise leaders, run performance and compensation cycles, and drive talent programs for EY’s Financial Services practice. Good match if you have 7+ years HR/Talent experience, strong HR law knowledge, and like data‑driven, consultative work in a large, global firm.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are open to strong, motivated candidates who don’t tick every box.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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