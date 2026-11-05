👔 Palo Alto Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $180K+ Paths

Palo Alto is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for people who can own complex programs and products. If you like big scope, cross‑functional teams, and clear impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $264,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Lead end‑to‑end launches of commercial EV charging hardware for APAC and China, working across engineering, compliance, manufacturing, sales, and government partners. Great fit if you know EV charging standards, like complex global rollouts, and want a role that directly supports climate solutions.

Employer: HP

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,150 – $182,400/year + bonus/equity

Own major programs for HP’s media and app ecosystem, driving customer engagement, data, and monetization across software, services, and streaming. Ideal if you have 10+ years in software/solutions program management and enjoy leading multi‑million‑dollar, cross‑functional launches.

Employer: HP

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,600 – $260,000/year + bonus/equity

Drive the roadmap for high‑impact software across HP’s consumer notebook portfolio, from discovery through launch and iteration. Best for seasoned PMs (7+ years) who like owning strategy, partnering tightly with engineering/UX, and using data to steer big product bets.

Employer: SAP

Location: Palo Alto, CA (West Market Unit)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed in posting; varies by experience and location

Lead complex Fortune 500–scale SAP programs, from scope and budget to executive relationships and escalations. You’ll mentor project managers, shape delivery models, and work across global teams in SAP’s Customer Value Group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.