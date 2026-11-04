🧑‍💼 Palo Alto HR Jobs: Multiple People & Talent Roles Open

Palo Alto’s people teams are growing fast, especially around AI and security. If you’re in HR or recruiting and like building from the ground up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Category: HR Manager / HRBP

HR Manager / HRBP Type: Full-time

Hands-on HR partner role at a fast-growing cybersecurity unicorn with ~250 employees globally. You’ll own onboarding through offboarding, employee relations, payroll coordination, engagement programs, and multi-state/global compliance, working closely with the Sr. Director of HR. Strong fit if you’ve done HR in high-growth tech and like mixing strategy with day-to-day execution.

Employer: Crux AI

Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Category: People Ops / HR Systems

People Ops / HR Systems Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed; role notes pay may vary based on experience

Lead the full people tech stack at a new integrated AI infrastructure company. You’ll design and run HRIS, ATS, comp and benefits systems, people analytics, and compliance while also taking on some HRBP/generalist work. Good for someone with 8+ years in HR/talent ops who loves building modern, AI-enabled HR processes from scratch.

Employer: Crux AI

Location: Palo Alto, CA (hybrid, 4 days onsite)

(hybrid, 4 days onsite) Category: Executive Recruiting / Talent Acquisition

Executive Recruiting / Talent Acquisition Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed; role notes pay may vary based on experience

Own C-suite and VP hiring for a new AI infrastructure venture backed by major partners. You’ll run end-to-end executive searches, work directly with the CEO and CHRO, and build out leadership across engineering, data centers, and operations. Best for someone with 10+ years of executive search and a strong network in cloud, AI, or data center leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company is growing, and roles can evolve for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.