The Village of Palmyra Board will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Village Hall. New public comment rules start at this meeting: public comment will be held at the end of the meeting, no advance sign-up is needed to speak, and existing rules on time, content, and decorum still apply. The draft agenda is available on the Village website: https://www.palmyravillageny.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Palmyra NY