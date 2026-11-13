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Palmyra
Palmyra Village Board meeting set for Nov. 16
10 days ago
The Village of Palmyra Board will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Village Hall. New public comment rules start at this meeting: public comment will be held at the end of the meeting, no advance sign-up is needed to speak, and existing rules on time, content, and decorum still apply. The draft agenda is available on the Village website: https://www.palmyravillageny.gov
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Palmyra NY
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