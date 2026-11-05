🏭 Palmyra, NY Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $16–$80K+

Palmyra’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already deep into quality and process work.

Below are several local roles you can scan fast and apply to online.

Employer: Garlock Family of Companies (part of Enpro )

Garlock Family of Companies (part of ) Location: Palmyra, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,000 – $115,000 per year (plus potential bonus/gainshare/equity and full benefits)

Lead Lean and Six Sigma projects, cut defects, and improve processes across the plant. This is a mix of office and production-floor work where you’ll own quality metrics, drive Kaizen events, and partner with operations, engineering, and supply chain.

Employer: Garlock

Location: Palmyra, NY

Type: Full-time (union – IAM)

(union – IAM) Pay: $22.48 – $27.21 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Hands-on factory roles running equipment, reading production docs, using gauges, and helping keep lines moving safely. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, can lift up to 35 lbs, and like steady, shift-based work with a strong benefits package.

Employer: CountryMax Stores

Location: Palmyra, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Mix of in-store and warehouse work: stocking, helping load customer vehicles, and keeping the store clean and organized. Great if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and staying on your feet.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.