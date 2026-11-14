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🏭 Palmetto, FL Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Palmetto’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on, detail-focused work. If you’re comfortable around tools, wiring, or quality checks, these are worth a look.
Assembler
- Employer: LFG Manufacturing
- Location: Palmetto, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help build electrical equipment like switchboards and panelboards while working with engineers and quality teams. This role is great if you enjoy working with tools, reading drawings, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and more).
Quality Assurance Technician
- Employer: Fresh Del Monte
- Location: Palmetto, FL, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Check fresh produce and packaging, record results on tablets/computers, and help keep food safety standards high in warehouse and refrigerated areas. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits from a global food company (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, and more).
Industrial Control Panel Builder
- Employer: CEC Motor & Utility Services, LLC
- Location: Palmetto, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm, weekly pay
- Salary: Not listed
Build and wire industrial control panels in a climate‑controlled shop, using schematics and UL508A standards. Ideal if you have a strong electrical/mechanical background and want steady daytime hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid life insurance, PTO, and holidays.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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