💰 Support Palmerton Class of 2027 with holiday candy

The Palmerton Area High School Class of 2027 is running a Gertrude Hawk holiday candy sale to raise money for their spring activities.

Sale dates: January 4, 2027 – February 11, 2027

Vendor: Gertrude Hawk

Items: Assorted candy

Assorted Prices: $14.00–$34.00

Proceeds benefit: Class of 2027

If you’d like to help support the class, you can purchase candy during the sale window. All profits go toward the Class of 2027 and their spring plans.