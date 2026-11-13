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Palmerton
💰 Holiday candy sale to support Palmerton Class of 2027
11 days ago
💰 Support Palmerton Class of 2027 with holiday candy
The Palmerton Area High School Class of 2027 is running a Gertrude Hawk holiday candy sale to raise money for their spring activities.
- Sale dates: January 4, 2027 – February 11, 2027
- Vendor: Gertrude Hawk
- Items: Assorted candy
- Prices: $14.00–$34.00
- Proceeds benefit: Class of 2027
If you’d like to help support the class, you can purchase candy during the sale window. All profits go toward the Class of 2027 and their spring plans.
More Info: Class of 2027 Gertrude Hawk Candy Fundraiser | Pos...
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