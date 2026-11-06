📢 Support FBLA canning fundraiser for heart health

📢 Student canning fundraiser for American Heart Association

Palmerton Area School District FBLA students are running a canning fundraiser as part of their state project.

What: FBLA canning fundraiser

FBLA canning fundraiser Who’s selling: FBLA students

What’s for sale: Canning items (details not listed)

(details not listed) Proceeds benefit: American Heart Association

Dates: October 27, 2026 – April 15, 2027

If you’d like to support both local students and heart health, you can buy canning items from FBLA students during this time. All proceeds go to the American Heart Association.