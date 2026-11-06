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Palmerton
📢 Support FBLA canning fundraiser for heart health
8 days ago
📢 Student canning fundraiser for American Heart Association
Palmerton Area School District FBLA students are running a canning fundraiser as part of their state project.
- What: FBLA canning fundraiser
- Who’s selling: FBLA students
- What’s for sale: Canning items (details not listed)
- Proceeds benefit: American Heart Association
- Dates: October 27, 2026 – April 15, 2027
If you’d like to support both local students and heart health, you can buy canning items from FBLA students during this time. All proceeds go to the American Heart Association.
More Info: FBLA Canning Fundraiser for the American Heart Ass...
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