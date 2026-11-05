🛒 Palmer, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Store Roles Now Hiring

Palmer’s gas stations and convenience stores are busy and hiring. If you like staying active, talking with customers, and don’t mind pitching in wherever needed, these are worth a look.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Palmer, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Pay range listed by employer (varies by experience and shift)

Front-line role running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store, restrooms, and pump area clean and safe. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, 401(k), and free soda or coffee while working; weekend and holiday availability and comfort working indoors/outdoors are key.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP Location: Palmer, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.15 – $21.15/hour

Support the general manager with daily store operations, cash handling, staff supervision, and store standards. This Fortune 500 employer offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities for candidates with 1–2 years of supervisory experience.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Palmer, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range listed by employer (varies by experience and shift)

Hands-on leadership role helping run a busy convenience store—covering customer service, scheduling, inventory, and acting as manager when needed. Highlights include weekly pay, monthly bonus potential, PTO, insurance options, 401(k) from day one, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus after 6 months, with open availability (nights/weekends/holidays) required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has other openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.