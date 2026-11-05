🚨 Palmer Lake reports 4M+ gallons of water theft, arrests made

🚨 Millions of gallons of Palmer Lake water allegedly stolen

The Town of Palmer Lake reports that, working with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation led to the arrests of Terry Paul Tolbert and Katrina Deanne Tolbert.

They are accused of stealing and using over 4 million gallons of water from the Town’s municipal water system. Town staff say updated procedures, better monitoring, and improved meter checks by the Water Department helped uncover the alleged theft.

The Town notes this was not only a financial loss. Tampering with a public water system can raise concerns about system integrity, public health, and safety, including possible contamination. The alleged theft also happened while the Town was under water emergency restrictions, when residents and businesses were required to conserve water.

The Town thanks its Water Department employees for their diligence and reminds the public that all individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Media inquiries: Patrick Davidson, Town Administrator, Town of Palmer Lake.