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🐱 Sweet Palmer Cats Ready for Adoption in Alaska
Looking for a new feline friend in Palmer, AK? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a loving family.
Ramen Noodle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation
- Phone: (907) 746-5500
Ramen Noodle is a tiny, mostly white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and all the fun that comes with it, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Ramen Noodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aquamarine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly cream/ivory
- Shelter: Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation
- Phone: (907) 746-5500
Aquamarine is a young, cream-colored beauty with plenty of life ahead of her. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential for bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Aquamarine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steve
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation
- Phone: (907) 746-5500
Steve is a handsome gray longhair adult cat who may be a good fit if you’re looking for a more settled companion. His fluffy coat and mature age make him a great choice for someone wanting a calmer feline friend.
👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Palmer, Alaska, consider visiting Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation or calling (907) 746-5500 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.