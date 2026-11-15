Looking for a new feline friend in Palmer, AK? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation

Phone: (907) 746-5500

Ramen Noodle is a tiny, mostly white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and all the fun that comes with it, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ramen Noodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Shelter: Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation

Phone: (907) 746-5500

Aquamarine is a young, cream-colored beauty with plenty of life ahead of her. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential for bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Aquamarine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation

Phone: (907) 746-5500

Steve is a handsome gray longhair adult cat who may be a good fit if you’re looking for a more settled companion. His fluffy coat and mature age make him a great choice for someone wanting a calmer feline friend.

👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Palmer, Alaska, consider visiting Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care and Regulation or calling (907) 746-5500 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.