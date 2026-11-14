Palmer’s grocery scene is busy, and stores are hiring people who like fast-paced work and friendly customer service.

Here are several solid options if you want steady hours and hands-on work with customers.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, handle coupons and payments, and bring orders out to customers’ cars. Good fit if you like staying active, working mostly on your feet, and helping people get in and out quickly.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar role: you’ll gather items for online orders, keep products fresh and organized, and give friendly curbside service. Great if you’re detail-oriented, can work without much supervision, and like a mix of customer contact and back-of-store tasks.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the produce department: support staff scheduling and training, keep displays fresh and appealing, and make sure customers feel welcome and informed. This is a nice step up if you have some retail or produce experience and want leadership responsibilities.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.