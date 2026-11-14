Palmer has some solid driving jobs right now, from fuel hauling to school routes. If you’ve got a CDL (or want one), there’s good money and steady hours on the table.

Employer: Crowley (Crowley Maritime Corporation)

Crowley (Crowley Maritime Corporation) Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $3,500 sign-on bonus, annual performance bonus up to 6% of salary, merit raises, medical, dental, vision, life & disability, paid vacation/holidays, parental and sick leave, training and development, wellness resources

Fuel-hauling role for experienced CDL drivers. You’ll run set routes moving fuel to retail and customer sites, sometimes sleeping in a sleeper truck and driving in mountainous winter conditions. Requires Class A CDL with X (Tanker & Hazmat) plus Doubles/Triples, current medical card, and ability to get a TWIC and LCV certificate.

Employer: Durham School Services / Summit School Services

Location: 1600 S Tanya Ct, Palmer, AK 99645

Type: Part-time

Pay: $28.00/hour , guaranteed 25 hours per week

, guaranteed Bonuses: $5,000 hiring bonus for fully credentialed drivers, $3,000 bonus for new drivers who get their DOT medical card within 7 days, $3,000 referral bonus

Great fit if you want steady part-time work with no nights, weekends, or holidays. They provide paid CDL training, split shifts that work around your day, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), plus seasonal summers off option. Walk-in interviews Monday–Friday, 8 AM–2 PM; no experience needed.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.