Healthcare hiring is steady in Palmer right now, especially at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center and its clinics. If you’re a nurse, tech, MA, or RD, there are several ways to plug into the local care team.

Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)

(hospital) Type: Part-time, Nights

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (plus night shift incentives; details on application)

Experienced ICU RNs (12+ months in specialty) can step into a busy critical care unit with strong benefits, tuition help, and loan reimbursement up to $20,000 for qualified programs.

Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)

(hospital) Type: PRN, Nights

Salary: Not listed (competitive per diem pay indicated)

Great if you want flexibility and variety—this float role covers many areas (ER, OR, NICU, Tele, Dialysis, Cath Lab, L&D, Oncology, PACU, and more). Ideal for RNs with up to 2 years’ acute care experience or strong student clinical rotations.

Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)

(hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay (plus robust benefits and tuition/loan support)

Full-time OR RN role for nurses with 1–2 years surgical acute care experience. You’ll circulate in the OR, support surgeons, and be part of a well-resourced surgical team with strong retirement and PTO.

Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)

(hospital) Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Competitive pay with full benefits (401k match, PTO, loan support up to $10,000)

Night-shift sonography role for techs with 1–3 years experience and ARDMS or ARRT (S). Strong package with health coverage, tuition help, and solid night differential.

(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; this LinkedIn link is the one to use.)

Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Location: 209 W Evergreen, Palmer, AK 99645

Type: Part-time, Clinic (Mon–Fri, 8–6)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Good entry point if you’re early in your MA career (0–1 year or externship). Mix of rooming patients, vitals, basic procedures, and front-desk support, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth paths.

Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Location: Palmer, AK (hospital, 2500 S Woodworth Loop)

(hospital, 2500 S Woodworth Loop) Type: PRN, Day shift as needed

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for an RD who wants flexible, as-needed hospital work. You’ll handle nutrition assessments, therapeutic diets, and patient education, with access to 401(k), advancement opportunities, and staff perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most hospital systems have related roles posted nearby too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.