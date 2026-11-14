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🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Palmer, AK – Nights, OR, Clinic & PRN
Healthcare hiring is steady in Palmer right now, especially at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center and its clinics. If you’re a nurse, tech, MA, or RD, there are several ways to plug into the local care team.
RN ICU Part Time Nights
- Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center
- Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)
- Type: Part-time, Nights
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate (plus night shift incentives; details on application)
Experienced ICU RNs (12+ months in specialty) can step into a busy critical care unit with strong benefits, tuition help, and loan reimbursement up to $20,000 for qualified programs.
RN Float Pool PRN Nights
- Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center
- Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)
- Type: PRN, Nights
- Salary: Not listed (competitive per diem pay indicated)
Great if you want flexibility and variety—this float role covers many areas (ER, OR, NICU, Tele, Dialysis, Cath Lab, L&D, Oncology, PACU, and more). Ideal for RNs with up to 2 years’ acute care experience or strong student clinical rotations.
RN Circulating OR
- Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center
- Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base pay (plus robust benefits and tuition/loan support)
Full-time OR RN role for nurses with 1–2 years surgical acute care experience. You’ll circulate in the OR, support surgeons, and be part of a well-resourced surgical team with strong retirement and PTO.
Ultrasound Technologist Nights
- Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center
- Location: Palmer, AK (hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Competitive pay with full benefits (401k match, PTO, loan support up to $10,000)
Night-shift sonography role for techs with 1–3 years experience and ARDMS or ARRT (S). Strong package with health coverage, tuition help, and solid night differential.
(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; this LinkedIn link is the one to use.)
Medical Assistant – Palmer Primary Care
- Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center
- Location: 209 W Evergreen, Palmer, AK 99645
- Type: Part-time, Clinic (Mon–Fri, 8–6)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Good entry point if you’re early in your MA career (0–1 year or externship). Mix of rooming patients, vitals, basic procedures, and front-desk support, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth paths.
Clinical Registered Dietitian (RD) – PRN
- Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center
- Location: Palmer, AK (hospital, 2500 S Woodworth Loop)
- Type: PRN, Day shift as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for an RD who wants flexible, as-needed hospital work. You’ll handle nutrition assessments, therapeutic diets, and patient education, with access to 401(k), advancement opportunities, and staff perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most hospital systems have related roles posted nearby too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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