Palmer’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like talking with people, staying active on your feet, and keeping shelves looking sharp, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

You’ll build displays, reset shelves, rotate products, and track inventory so stores look great and stay stocked. Training is provided, no experience needed, and there are customizable benefits plus chances to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

This is a step up from merchandiser: you still build displays and reset shelves, but also lead and train the team, help with scheduling, reporting, and onboarding. Great fit if you have 1–2 years merchandising experience and want leadership duties with full benefits.

Employer: Mat Valley Meats

Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Front-of-house role where you greet customers, run the register, bag items, and keep the checkout area tidy. You’ll also slice and package deli meats and charcuterie, stock shelves, and help with packaging. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings or can work with your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.