🚌 Palmer, AK Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Palmer’s transport and heavy equipment scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who already know Alaska roads and job sites. If you like long days, big machines, and steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Patriot Logistics Ak

Patriot Logistics Ak Location: Palmer, AK (routes: Anchorage–Fairbanks, Anchorage–Kenai Peninsula)

(routes: Anchorage–Fairbanks, Anchorage–Kenai Peninsula) Type: Full-time

Pay: $2,600 – $3,200 per week

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, pet rider program

Run dedicated linehaul with Alaska highway doubles—no city P&D, just set routes on the highway system. You’ll need a Class A CDL, at least 3 years of verifiable Alaska doubles linehaul experience, chaining skills, and a clean safety record. This is a strong weekly paycheck for drivers who already know Alaska winter driving.

Note: There is a second posting for this same Patriot Logistics doubles role; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Dirtworks, Inc.

Location: Palmer, AK (work mainly in Anchorage & Mat-Su Valley)

(work mainly in Anchorage & Mat-Su Valley) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35 – $45 per hour

Benefits (for the right long-term hire): Retirement plan, health insurance, health savings account, year-end bonuses

Civil contractor looking for reliable, drug-free operators who can run excavators (primary), dozers, graders, rollers, vac truck, skid steers, and more. For someone who can handle a range of equipment and wants to stay busy, this can turn into year-round work with strong hourly pay.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.