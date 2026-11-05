🏥 Palmer, AK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Palmer, Alaska is steady, with options for nurses, therapists, and techs who want strong benefits and flexible setups.

Below are several solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Palmer, AK (homecare within service area)

(homecare within service area) Type: Part-time (plus full-time and PRN options listed)

(plus full-time and PRN options listed) Pay: $36–$38/hour, weekly pay

Night-shift RN role doing 1:1 skilled nursing in patients’ homes, with a slower pace and consistent assignments so you can really know your patients. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, flexible scheduling, and ongoing training.

Employer: Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

Location: Palmer, AK

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Master’s-level therapist role on an inpatient behavioral health unit, doing assessments, treatment planning, and individual/group/family therapy. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO for solid work–life balance.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Palmer, AK (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus potential tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel OR/Surgical Tech role with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid-contract pay cuts, and access to assignments across multiple health systems. Extras include referral bonuses and license reimbursement if you need a new state license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.