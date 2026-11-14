Teens are invited to a free Friendsgiving event with games, music, fall crafts, and time to hang out and socialize. The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 6-8 p.m. and is meant to celebrate friendship and gratitude.

You can choose the location that is closest to you. One event is at the Sam Yellen Park community building at 5100 E. Ave. S. The other event is at the Marie Kerr Park community building at 39700 30th St. West. Space is limited, and teens need to register online to attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palmdale