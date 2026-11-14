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📅 $7 Santa’s Workshop visits for families in Palmdale
📅 $7 Santa visits return to Palmdale Playhouse
Santa’s Workshop is back at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, with $7 reservations starting Tuesday, Dec. 1 and running on select dates through Saturday, Dec. 19.
Each $7 reservation:
- Covers up to 10 people
- Includes a private visit with Santa
- Comes with a 5"x7" photo border
- Includes a goodie bag for each child 12 and under
Dates offered: Dec. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19 with morning, afternoon, and evening times on select days.
Low Sensory Hours (quieter environment) are during the first hour of visits on Tuesdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15.
Reservation release dates:
- Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – for Dec. 1, 3, 5
- Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – for Dec. 7, 8, 10, 12
- Nov. 30, 10 a.m. – for Dec. 15, 17, 19
Reserve online at www.CityOfPalmdaleCA.gov/santasworkshop. Questions? Call 661-267-5684 or email Theater@cityofpalmdaleca.gov.
More Info: Santa's Workshop Returns to Palmdale Playhouse Beg...
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