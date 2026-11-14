📅 $7 Santa visits return to Palmdale Playhouse

Santa’s Workshop is back at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, with $7 reservations starting Tuesday, Dec. 1 and running on select dates through Saturday, Dec. 19.

Each $7 reservation:

Covers up to 10 people

Includes a private visit with Santa

Comes with a 5"x7" photo border

Includes a goodie bag for each child 12 and under

Dates offered: Dec. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19 with morning, afternoon, and evening times on select days.

Low Sensory Hours (quieter environment) are during the first hour of visits on Tuesdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15.

Reservation release dates:

Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – for Dec. 1, 3, 5

– for Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – for Dec. 7, 8, 10, 12

– for Nov. 30, 10 a.m. – for Dec. 15, 17, 19

Reserve online at www.CityOfPalmdaleCA.gov/santasworkshop. Questions? Call 661-267-5684 or email Theater@cityofpalmdaleca.gov.