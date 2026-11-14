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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Palmdale Right Now
Palmdale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home basics to baby gear. Here’s what’s available around town.
HP Tango X Printer
Item: HP Tango X printer
Condition: Good condition – owner says they just don’t need it anymore
Location: Domenic Massari Park, Palmdale, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Compact HP printer that should work well for home or small office use. Handy if you need a basic printer and don’t want to spend money on a new one.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Graco Car Seat
Item: Graco car seat with cup holders and safety harness
Condition: Minimal use, no accidents (as stated by the poster)
Location: Anaverde, Palmdale, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Pickup only
This Graco seat has built-in cup holders and a safety harness, and the owner says it’s been used very little and has no accident history. A good option for families looking to save on baby and kid gear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Bed Frame (Full) with Wheels
Item: Metal bed frame with wheels
Size: For a full-size mattress
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Anaverde, Palmdale, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, sturdy metal bed frame on wheels, which makes it easier to move for cleaning or rearranging a room. Great if you already have a full mattress but no frame.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Dji Ronin3
Item: Dji Ronin3 (camera stabilizer/gimbal)
Condition: Used – good; top lock doesn’t work (as noted by the poster)
Location: Palmdale, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Notes: Poster says “Make an offer” – check the listing to confirm current price or if it’s being offered free.
A Dji Ronin3 is useful for smoother video shots. Be sure you’re comfortable with the top lock issue and ask the poster any questions before picking up.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free items in Palmdale tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.