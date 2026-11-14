Palmdale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home basics to baby gear. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: HP Tango X printer

Condition: Good condition – owner says they just don’t need it anymore

Location: Domenic Massari Park, Palmdale, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Compact HP printer that should work well for home or small office use. Handy if you need a basic printer and don’t want to spend money on a new one.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Graco car seat with cup holders and safety harness

Condition: Minimal use, no accidents (as stated by the poster)

Location: Anaverde, Palmdale, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Pickup only

This Graco seat has built-in cup holders and a safety harness, and the owner says it’s been used very little and has no accident history. A good option for families looking to save on baby and kid gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal bed frame with wheels

Size: For a full-size mattress

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Anaverde, Palmdale, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, sturdy metal bed frame on wheels, which makes it easier to move for cleaning or rearranging a room. Great if you already have a full mattress but no frame.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dji Ronin3 (camera stabilizer/gimbal)

Condition: Used – good; top lock doesn’t work (as noted by the poster)

Location: Palmdale, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Notes: Poster says “Make an offer” – check the listing to confirm current price or if it’s being offered free.

A Dji Ronin3 is useful for smoother video shots. Be sure you’re comfortable with the top lock issue and ask the poster any questions before picking up.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Palmdale tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.