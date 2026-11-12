📅 Holiday Craft Boutique & vendor deadline Nov. 9

📅 Holiday Craft Boutique & vendor sign-ups in Palmdale

Get into the holiday spirit at the Holiday Craft Boutique on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 930 E. Avenue Q-9, Palmdale, CA 93550.

Browse unique handmade crafts, festive decor, and specialty gifts while supporting local artisans. It’s a cozy, family-friendly way to kick off the season and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Want to sell your own creations? You can apply to become a vendor.

Vendor deadline: Submit the online vendor application by November 9, 2026.

Bring friends and family, shop local, and enjoy a cheerful holiday atmosphere close to home.