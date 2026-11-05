Shop Palmdale holiday bonus card sale underway

Palmdale residents can buy Shop Palmdale Holiday digital bonus cards and receive bonus dollars through Thursday, 2026-12-31 to spend at more than 40 local businesses. Cards are bought online, delivered by email or text, can be added to Apple Pay or Google Wallet, and work like a credit card at checkout using tap or a 16-digit code. Participating locations include Palmdale Ace Hardware, Arturos Fire Grill, Azteca Mexican Restaurant, Fire Island Grill - Palmdale, Carniceria Gonzalez, Handels Palmdale, Lucky Luke Brewing, Menchies, Scramblez Cafe Palmdale, Transplants Brewing Company, Trio Coffee House, Wetzel's Pretzels Palmdale, and many more local shops and restaurants. Learn more or purchase cards: https://palmdale.yiftee.com/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palmdale - Government